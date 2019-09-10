शहर चुनें

सहारनपुर: देखते ही देखते आक्रामक हो गई भीड़, जमकर बवाल, कई घायल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 03:50 PM IST
सहारनपुर पुलिस
सहारनपुर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के सहारनपुर जनपद में एक बार फिर से माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की गई। यहां कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने डॉ. भीम राव आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। इससे अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों में भारी आक्रोश पनप गया।

गुस्साए लोगों ने बेहट-सहारनपुर मार्ग पर जाम लगाकर हंगामा किया। सूचना पर कई थानों की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तब जाकर समझा बुझाकर मामला शांत कराया। आगे देखें कैसे बड़े बवाल की शक्ल में बदल सकता था यह प्रदर्शन: -

 
