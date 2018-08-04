शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Accident on NH 58 at Meerut, many Bhiv Bhakt injured, fiercely bawal

यूपी: कांवड़ियों को तड़पता देख भड़का आक्रोश, पीएसी की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़, देखें बवाल की 11 तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 03:16 PM IST
पीएसी की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़
1 of 11

पीएसी की गाड़ी से दो कांवड़ियों को टक्कर लग गई, जिसके बाद अन्य कांवड़ियों ने हाईवे पर उत्पात मचा दिया। यही नहीं इसके बाद जमकर बवाल हुआ। पीएसी की गाड़ी में भी तोड़फोड़ कर उसे पलट दिया गया। आगे देखिए बवाल की 11 तस्वीरें

accident in meerut up police accident in up uttar pradesh news सड़क हादसा

पीएसी की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक
