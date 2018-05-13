बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुद को ब्लॉक प्रमुख बताकर 5 बारातियों संग पहुंचा दूल्हा, 'कार्ड में लिखवाया यह'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 09:19 PM IST
यूपी के घाटमपुर में एक व्यक्ति ने पहले तो खुद को ब्लॉक प्रमुख बताकर लड़की को झांसा दिया। इतना ही नहीं अपने मंसूबों को अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए उसने शादी करने का प्रस्ताव रखा। 12 मई को दोनों की शादी की तारीख भी तय हो गई। जब वह बारात लेकर लड़की के दरवाजे पहुंचा तो लड़की पक्ष हक्का बक्का रह गया। पूछने पर कि इतने कम लोग क्यों आए हो तो उसने जो जवाब दिए वह भी किसी के गले नहीं उतर रहे थे। जानें क्या है पूरा मामला...
