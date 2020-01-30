शहर चुनें

पति को भेज पत्नी ने प्रेमी को बुलाया, लौटा तो दोनों को आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में देख खोया आपा, मिली मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 03:41 PM IST
फतेहपुर का सनसीखेज मामला
फतेहपुर का सनसीखेज मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में हुसैनगंज थाने के चांदपुर गांव में पत्नी ने अपने प्रेमी संग मिल पति को धार दार हथियार से हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। थाना क्षेत्र के चांदपुर गांव के रहने वाले जसवंत सिंह (43) की पहली पत्नी की मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद दूसरी शादी हुई थी।
 
फतेहपुर का सनसीखेज मामला
फतेहपुर का सनसीखेज मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
