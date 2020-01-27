शहर चुनें

Weather report today, weather will change due to strong winds in Uttar Pradesh

यूपी में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, इन शहरों में बारिश के आसार, विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 06:33 PM IST
ठंड का कहर
1 of 6
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के कई शहरों में इस महीने जाते-जाते फिर से मौसम में बदलाव होने वाला है। 29 को कानपुर और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में बारिश की संभावना बन रही है। इसका असर एक दिन पहले से ही दिखने लगेगा।
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur weather department prediction
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा है कानपुर में ठंड का आलम
कुछ ऐसा है कानपुर में ठंड का आलम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
