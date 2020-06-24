शहर चुनें
weather report today, weather department prediction, rain news, rain in these cities of UP

यूपी में कल से मानसून की दस्तक, इस बार जमकर बरसेगा पानी, विभाग ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 07:52 PM IST
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर और इसके आसपास के शहरों इटावा, बांदा, कन्नौज, महोबा, उन्नाव, हरदोई, फतेहपुर, हमीरपुर, जालौन, चित्रकूट आदि में इस बार पिछले वर्षों के अपेक्षा मानसूनी बारिश का असर ज्यादा रहेगा।
NDA: वो पांच एनडीए अधिकारी जिन्होंने अपने शौर्य व पराक्रम से रचा इतिहास
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
