Weather Update: यूपी के कई शहरों में आंधी, तूफान व ओलावृष्टि की आशंका, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा Published by: शिखा पांडेय Updated Mon, 22 Mar 2021 04:49 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
1 of 5
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम विभाग ने उत्तर प्रदेश के महोबा समेत 10 जिलों में आंधी, तूफान और ओलावृष्टि को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है। विभाग के अनुसार मौसम का मिजाज अचानक बदल गया है और तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं हैं। 

 
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
