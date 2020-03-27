शहर चुनें

weather change due to strong winds in up

यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में झमझमा के बरसा पानी, तापमान में अचानक आई गिरावट से लोगों में डर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 01:31 PM IST
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में झमझमा के बरसा पानी
1 of 5
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में झमझमा के बरसा पानी - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में गुरुवार को झमझमा कर पानी बरसा। कई जिलों में सुबह से ही बूंदाबांदी चालू है। आने वाले दिनों में भी बदाल छाए रहेंगे। इसी के साथ बारिश के भी आसार बने हुए हैं।
