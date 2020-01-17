शहर चुनें

डिंपल पर छिड़ी अखिलेश सुब्रत की जुबानी जंग में कूदा ये सपा नेता, बोला वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखें भाजपाई..

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 04:45 PM IST
अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज
1 of 6
अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव पर की गई टिप्पणी पर सपा के पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख और पूर्व सांसद डिंपल यादव के प्रतिनिधि रहे नवाब सिंह यादव ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने टिप्पणी करने वालों को चेतावनी दी है कि वह लोग शब्दों पर नियंत्रण रखें...वरना ठीक नहीं होगा।

 
subrat pathak akhilesh yadav kanpur news modi bjp samajwadi party mulayam singh yadav
अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज
अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस हादसे के घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे थे अखिलेश यादव
कन्नौज बस हादसे के घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे थे अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी दौरान अखिलेश ने एक सीनियर डॉक्टर को डांट कर भगा दिया
इसी दौरान अखिलेश ने एक सीनियर डॉक्टर को डांट कर भगा दिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव
डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : ANI
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
