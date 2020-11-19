यूपी: विधायक का हाथ, अफसरों के साथ, दरोगा सब पर भारी, खुद को बताता है सिंघम

{"_id":"5fb65ac68ebc3e9bc03f6354","slug":"wajidpur-dispute-mla-s-hand-with-the-officers-daroga-heavy-on-everyone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0918\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बवाल के बाद मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
वाजिदपुर बवाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
वाजिदपुर बवाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
वाजिदपुर बवाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मृतक के रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala