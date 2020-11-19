शहर चुनें
Heart and lungs were taken away by innocent child's brutal murder, shocking revelation of postmortem team

यूपी: कानपुर में बच्ची का पेट फाड़ निकाला था दिल और फेफड़े, पोस्टमार्टम में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 04:51 PM IST
घाटमपुर में मासूम की निर्मम हत्या का मामला
1 of 5
घाटमपुर में मासूम की निर्मम हत्या का मामला - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में घाटमपुर के एक गांव में मासूम बच्ची की बलि देने के मामले में पुलिस के खुलासे पर शुरू से ही सवाल उठ रहे हैं। इसमें एक सवाल बेहद अहम है। पुलिस जिस सब्जी काटने वाले चाकू से बच्ची का पेट फाड़ और पसलियां काटकर गुर्दे, दिल, आंत निकालने का दावा कर रही है उससे ये संभव नहीं है।

 
