शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey: shocking revelations in the PM report of the martyred policemen, all were killed eight to ten bullets

विकास दुबे: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की पीएम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाले खुलासा, सभी को सटा के मारी गईं आठ से दस गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 01:21 PM IST
विकास दुबे न्यूज: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
1 of 5
विकास दुबे न्यूज: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे और उसके गुर्गों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को असलहे सटाकर गोलियां मारी थीं। पुलिस की दाखिल चार्जशीट में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट और फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में इसका जिक्र है। कुछ पुलिसकर्मियों को एक दो गोलियां सिर्फ दूर से मारीं गई थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें SI Delhi Police और CAPF परीक्षा के बारे में सबकुछ
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter kanpur news vikas dubey

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल में बंदर (फाइल)
Agra

ताजनगरी में बंदरों का आंतक, चार साल में गई सात लोगों की जान, सैलानियों भी हो चुके हैं घायल

6 अक्टूबर 2020

भारतीय वायु सेना दिवस 2020: वायु सेना दिवस की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना दिवसः राफेल से लेकर सुखोई की गर्जना का रोमांच, फुलड्रेस रिहर्सल की तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
कार्यक्रम के दौरान पीएम मोदी, सीएम जयराम, राकेश पठानिया।
Himachal Pradesh

पीएम मोदी के संपर्क में आए थे कोरोना संक्रमित विधायक से मिले सीएम और मंत्री, मचा हड़कंप

6 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर देहात के एक खेत में मिला था लड़की का कंकाल
Kanpur

किशोरी का कंकाल मिलने से कुछ दिन पहले हुई मुर्गा-दारू की दावत में शामिल था कथित प्रेमी, चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

6 अक्टूबर 2020

जानें कब प्रारम्भ हो रहे है नवरात्र, महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां एवं महत्व
astrology

जानें कब प्रारम्भ हो रहे है नवरात्र, महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां एवं महत्व
आप सांसद संजय सिंह
Aligarh

स्याही फेंके जाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करते रहे संजय सिंह, लोग बोले- पुरानी और बोरिंग ट्रिक है

6 अक्टूबर 2020

बिजली आपूर्ति ठप होने से पेयजल की परेशानी
Mau

निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से अंधेरे में पूर्वांचल, लोग एक-एक बूंद पानी के लिए परेशान 

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गांव में तनाव का माहौल
Aligarh

हाथरस: कहां जाते हैं गांव वाले, किनसे होता है संपर्क, हर गतिविधि पर प्रशासन की पैनी नजर

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बाढ़ से 17 हजार हेक्टेअर फसल बर्बाद, 314 किलोमीटर सड़क को हुआ नुकसान

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
शहीद वीरेंद्र यादव के परिजन और रिश्तेदार
Agra

उग्रवादी हमले में शहीद हुए वीरेंद्र यादव का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, शहादत पर गांव में हर आंख नम

6 अक्टूबर 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता का दावा- नवजोत सिद्धू से चल रही बातचीत, हमारी पार्टी से लड़ेंगे 2022 का चुनाव

6 अक्टूबर 2020

जानें कब प्रारम्भ हो रहे है नवरात्र, महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां एवं महत्व
astrology

जानें कब प्रारम्भ हो रहे है नवरात्र, महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां एवं महत्व
अमर और खुशी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: खुशी के नाबालिग होने का तथ्य, कोर्ट में दाखिल चार्जशीट से खुलासा

6 अक्टूबर 2020

स्वीमिंग फूल
Meerut

करोड़पति इंस्पेक्टर, दरोगा, सिपाही रडार पर, एंटी करप्शन को शिकायत का इंतजार 

5 अक्टूबर 2020

राज्य स्तरीय शिक्षक पुरस्कार
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 17 शिक्षकों को मिला पुरस्कार, जानें क्या है इनकी उपलब्धियां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में सभी आरोपी
Meerut

बागपत: आकाश हत्याकांड में सनसनीखेज खुलासा, पांचों आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में खोला मर्डर का राज

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, घटना की रात एसओ विनय तिवारी नहीं इस शख्स ने की थी मुखबिरी

5 अक्टूबर 2020

बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: चार महिलाओं को भी पुलिस ने बनाया आरोपी, घटना वाली रात किया था ये घिनौना काम

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, छुपकर करती थी ये काम

5 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसओ ने विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला, दबिश की सूचना लीक की

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Unlock-5 in Uttarakhand Latest News Today: 20 Thousand Tourists and pilgrims Arrives in Four Days
Dehradun

Unlock-5.0: उत्तराखंड में पर्यटन और तीर्थाटन ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, चार दिन में पहुंचे 20 हजार पर्यटक

5 अक्टूबर 2020

नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में बुटवल की जगह दांग को राजधानी बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर हंगामा, विधानसभा में जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: दांग को राजधानी बनाने के प्रस्ताव से गरमाई नेपाल की सियासत, जनता कर रही विरोध प्रदर्शन

5 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: शूटरों के संपर्क में था बाहुबली का रिश्तेदार महफूज, केस से नाम निकालने में पुलिस का बड़ा खेल

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे न्यूज: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
विकास दुबे न्यूज: शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे न्यूज
विकास दुबे न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे न्यूज
विकास दुबे न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे न्यूज
विकास दुबे न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे न्यूज
विकास दुबे न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited