किशोरी का कंकाल मिलने से कुछ दिन पहले हुई मुर्गा-दारू की दावत में शामिल था कथित प्रेमी, चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

{"_id":"5f7c1c0f8ebc3eefb908a00f","slug":"the-alleged-lover-was-involved-in-the-feast-of-the-cock-drunk-which-took-place-a-few-days-before-the-teenager-s-skeleton-was-found","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093e-\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर देहात के एक खेत में मिला था लड़की का कंकाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मिले थे लड़की के कपड़े
- फोटो : amar ujala
इस जगह मिला था लड़की का कंकाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद लड़की के परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
रूरा थाने का है मामला
- फोटो : amar ujala