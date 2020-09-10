विकास दुबे के साथ साये की तरह रहने वाले खूंखार को पुलिस ने दबोचा, बताया पुलिस वालों को कैसे मारा था

{"_id":"5f59e2bf2d20244f5e755ac4","slug":"vikas-dubey-police-arrested-the-dreaded-living-with-vikas-dubey-told-how-the-policemen-were-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f59e2bf2d20244f5e755ac4","slug":"vikas-dubey-police-arrested-the-dreaded-living-with-vikas-dubey-told-how-the-policemen-were-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f59e2bf2d20244f5e755ac4","slug":"vikas-dubey-police-arrested-the-dreaded-living-with-vikas-dubey-told-how-the-policemen-were-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f59e2bf2d20244f5e755ac4","slug":"vikas-dubey-police-arrested-the-dreaded-living-with-vikas-dubey-told-how-the-policemen-were-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f59e2bf2d20244f5e755ac4","slug":"vikas-dubey-police-arrested-the-dreaded-living-with-vikas-dubey-told-how-the-policemen-were-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala