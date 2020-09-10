शहर चुनें
Vikas Dubey: Police arrested the dreaded living with Vikas Dubey, told how the policemen were killed

विकास दुबे के साथ साये की तरह रहने वाले खूंखार को पुलिस ने दबोचा, बताया पुलिस वालों को कैसे मारा था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 03:28 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू में दो जुलाई की रात आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के आरोपियों को पुलिस एक-एक कर दबोच रही है। दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के गनर अखिलेश दीक्षित को पुलिस ने बुधवार को चौबेपुर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उस पर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित था। विकास दुबे के साथ मिलकर अखिलेश ने अपनी लाइसेंसी राइफल से पुलिसकर्मियों पर गोलियां दागीं थीं।
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
