शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey news: another big revealed in Police investigation

बिकरू कांड: पुलिस जांच में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, सैकड़ों कारतूसों का हिसाब नहीं दे सके शस्त्र लाइसेंस धारक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 06:56 PM IST
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
1 of 5
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के मामले में पुलिस की जांच में एक और बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के परिजनों, परिचितों के अलावा बिकरू गांव के कुल 26 लाइसेंस धारक कारतूसों का हिसाब नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने गन हाउस मालिकों (जहां से कारतूस खरीदे गए) से संपर्क कर कारतूसों का ब्यौरा जुटाया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्र (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: शहीद डीएसपी के वायरल पत्रों में अलग-अलग हस्ताक्षर, पुलिस ने दोनों पत्रों को जांच में किया शामिल

30 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand weather: Mla Harish Dhami Falls into River debris Heavy Flow in Dharchula
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आपदा पीड़ितों से मिलकर लौट रहे विधायक धामी मलबे के तेज सैलाब में बहे

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
बटेश्वर घाट पर विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं को मिट्टी और जल सौंपते लोग
Agra

राममंदिर में महकेगी ब्रज की पावन माटी, यमुना-चंबल का जल भी ले जाया जाएगा अयोध्या

30 जुलाई 2020

लव कुश की प्रतिमा
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन: अयोध्या में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को भेंट की जाएगी कोदंड राम व लवकुश की प्रतिमा, देखें तस्वीरें

30 जुलाई 2020

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
astrology

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
पासिंग आउट परेड
Agra

197 रिक्रूट बने सिपाही, पुलिस लाइन में मास्क लगाकर की पासिंग आउट परेड, देखें तस्वीरें

30 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: अपहरणकर्ताओं से कुछ भी बरामद नहीं, घंटों पूछताछ के बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जिलाधिकारी कौशलराज शर्मा।
Varanasi

Unlock 3 Guidelines: वाराणसी प्रशासन ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश, सोमवार की बंदी हटी, हॉटस्पॉट और कंटेनमेंट जोन को कोई रियायत नहीं

30 जुलाई 2020

Himachal Cabinet Expansion Three New Cabinet Ministers Oath Taking Ceremony In Raj Bhawan Shimla and protest outside Himachal pradesh secretariat
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: राजभवन में मंत्री ले रहे थे शपथ, सचिवालय हो गया खाली

30 जुलाई 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: सुषमा ने कहा- विकास नहीं विनय तिवारी ने सबको मरवाया है

30 जुलाई 2020

cost of gold, silver and diamond's rakhis in lucknow
Lucknow

रक्षाबंधन को लेकर सराफा बाजार गुलजार, यहां देखें- राखियों की कीमत

30 जुलाई 2020

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
astrology

मांगलिक दोष कैलकुलेटर से आज ही जाने क्या आपकी कुंडली में है मांगलिक दोष ?
Coronavirus Vaccine News
Basti

Corona vaccine: यहां अगस्त के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रॉयल, जानिए किस पर होगा परीक्षण

30 जुलाई 2020

इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब
Lucknow

मस्जिद बनाने वाले ट्रस्ट में उपेक्षा से अयोध्या के मुसलमान दुखी, इकबाल अंसारी बोले- हमें इससे कोई मतलब नहीं

30 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बीस लाख का इंतजाम करो, पुलिस को बताया तो मार दूंगा, अपहरणकर्ता और चचेरे भाई की बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल

30 जुलाई 2020

खेत में मिली प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं
Agra

आगरा: खेत में खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं, लाल पत्थर पर बनी हुई हैं आकृतियां

30 जुलाई 2020

heavy rain in himachal pradesh road blocked due to landslides
Hamirpur (Himachal)

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, सड़कें बंद होने से यातायात ठप

30 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

यूपी: दरोगा ने तोड़ा हाथ फिर कहा, पिटाई से बचना है तो कबूल लो मर्डर, आपबीती सुना फफक कर रोया भाई

30 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने को ये ‘कवच’ भी जरूरी, जानें और आजमाएं

30 जुलाई 2020

सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

देह व्यापार: सरगना और उसके साथी को मिली जमानत, पूछताछ में बताए थे कई बड़े लोगों के नाम

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट स्क्वाड्रन
Agra

गर्व के पल: बाह के लाल के नाम पर पहले राफेल की 'पहचान', गदगद हुआ वायु सेना प्रमुख का गांव

30 जुलाई 2020

उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में)
Kanpur

यूपी: पूरी रात थाने के गेट पर बैठे रहे भाजपा विधायक, बोले पुलिस निर्दोष लोगों को पीट जबरन फंसा रही

30 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथ पुलिस पर गोलियों की अंधाधुंध बौछार करने वाले एक लाख के इनामी गुर्गे ने किया सरेंडर

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

अब दुश्मनों के मंसूबे होंगे फेल, आ गया गेमचेंजर राफेल, 12 क्लिक में जानिए खूबियां और ताकत

30 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited