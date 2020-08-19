Vikas dubey news: धीरू पंडित अपने चहेतों को ही योजनाओं में देता था काम, विकास दुबे तक पहुंचाता था ये जानकारी

{"_id":"5f3c21ee89ff3c5040068ea5","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-another-accused-surrender-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey news: \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c21ee89ff3c5040068ea5","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-another-accused-surrender-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey news: \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c21ee89ff3c5040068ea5","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-another-accused-surrender-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey news: \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c21ee89ff3c5040068ea5","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-another-accused-surrender-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey news: \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3c21ee89ff3c5040068ea5","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-another-accused-surrender-in-bikaru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikas dubey news: \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला