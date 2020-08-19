शहर चुनें
Vikas dubey news: धीरू पंडित अपने चहेतों को ही योजनाओं में देता था काम, विकास दुबे तक पहुंचाता था ये जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 01:06 AM IST
धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौबेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिकरू गांव में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों की हत्या में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों में गांव का रोजगार सेवक भी शामिल था। मंगलवार को वारदात के डेढ़ माह के बाद आरोपी ने कानपुर देहात जिले की कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। गांव में वारदात के बाद से मनरेगा योजना का काम ठप है।
धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
