शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter News: Vikas Dubey became the enemy of his own people for money

विकास के जीवन का यही फलसफा, बाप बड़ा न भैया सबसे बड़ा रुपैया, दौलत के लिए अपनों के खून का प्यासा बन गया दहशतगर्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 04:06 PM IST
विकास दुबे
1 of 7
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के इतने चेहरे हैं कि उसे अच्छे अच्छे नहीं पहचान पाएं। दुश्मनी निभाने में उसने अपने सगे संबंधियों तक को नहीं छोड़ा। विकास के जीवन का यही फलसफा रहा कि बाप बड़ा न भैया सबसे बड़ा रुपैया। दौलत के लिए विकास अपनों की हत्या करने से भी नहीं चूका। 

विकास का न सिर्फ चचेरे भाई की हत्या में उसका हाथ रहा, बल्कि प्रेमिका से पत्नी बनी युवती और उसके भाई तक का भी जानी दुश्मन बन गया। इन दोनों की हत्या के लिए वह लंबे समय तक प्रयासरत रहा। आखिरकार विकास के भय की वजह से युवती उसकी शरण में आ गई और भाई हमेशा के लिए यूपी छोड़कर भाग गया। 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने का सुनहरा मौका, आज आवेदन करने पर अमर उजाला' के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey kanpur history attack on police kanpur encounter kanpur encounter news kanpur encounter news in hindi kanpur police kanpur police news kanpur police encounter news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कयामत की वो काली रात जब विकास के घर से हो रही थी गोलियों की बौछार, एसओ ने सुनाई आपबीती

7 जुलाई 2020

तस्वीर में विकास दुबे (बायें), डीआईजी स्टाफ अनंत देव व सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा।
Lucknow

Kanpur Encounter: यूपी के टॉप थ्री अपराधियों में शामिल हुआ विकास दुबे, कभी थाने के टॉपटेन में भी नहीं था

7 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
दिवंगत सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: सीओ को जघन्य वारदात की थी आशंका, शहीद देवेंद्र मिश्र का एसएसपी को लिखा गया पत्र वायरल

7 जुलाई 2020

बेटे और पत्नी के साथ विकास दुबे
Kanpur

कुख्यात विकास दुबे की निजी जिंदगी की ऐसी है कहानी, पहले प्यार फिर शादी और इसके बाद धोखा

7 जुलाई 2020

सावन माह में कराएं बाबा बैद्यनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक , होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन माह में कराएं बाबा बैद्यनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक , होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की ऐसे शुरू हुई थी प्रेम कहानी, हिस्ट्रीशीटर के खास से हो गए थे पत्नी के संबंध, भाई के साथ...

7 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन हैं वो दो भाजपा विधायक जिनका विकास दुबे ने किया जिक्र, कबूलनामे का वीडियो वायरल

7 जुलाई 2020

UP Police station
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं आया कोई फरियादी, जानिए क्यों कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

7 जुलाई 2020

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
विज्ञापन
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर लगाया विकास दुबे का बड़ा पोस्टर
Agra

Vikas Dubey: राजस्थान-हरियाणा सीमा पर अलर्ट, एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगे हिस्ट्रीशीटर के बड़े-बड़े पोस्टर

7 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

ग्रामीणों ने सुनाए सनकी विकास दुबे के किस्से, चिड़िया के बीट करने पर की थी गोलियों की बौछार

7 जुलाई 2020

सावन माह में कराएं बाबा बैद्यनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक , होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन माह में कराएं बाबा बैद्यनाथ का रुद्राभिषेक , होगी मनवांछित फल की प्राप्ति
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: भाभी जी घर पर हैं फेम अन्नू अवस्थी ने विकास के करीबी जय के लिए कही ये बात, हो रही वायरल

7 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
Agra

पुलिस ने हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज यादव का मकान किया कुर्क, कार्रवाई के दौरान गांव बना छावनी

7 जुलाई 2020

परमवीर चक्र विजेता कैप्टन विक्रम बत्रा
Himachal Pradesh

कारगिल हीरो विक्रम बत्रा को शेरशाह के नाम से जानते थे दुश्मन, जानिए उनकी अनसुनी कहानी

7 जुलाई 2020

cobra
Dehradun

एक घर में अचानक निकल आया दुर्लभ दो रंग का कोबरा सांप, अटक गईं सांसें, तस्वीरें...

7 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update Today: झमाझम बारिश ने उमस भरी गर्मी से दिलाई राहत, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

7 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

आम आदमी की थाली से सब्जियां गायब, एक सप्ताह में तीन गुने हो गए इसके भाव

7 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Exclusive: दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के खूनी खेल में शामिल किले का हर ‘प्यादा’, नौकर-नौकरानी ने भी बनवा रखी थी फर्जी आईडी

7 जुलाई 2020

शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: शहीद सीओ देवेन्द्र मिश्रा की बेटी ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, जानकर आपको भी होगा गर्व

7 जुलाई 2020

अन्नू अवस्थी, जय बाजपेयी, पूर्व विधायक सतीश निगम के साथ विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी को पुलिस ने उठाया, सामने आए कई चौंकाने वाले सच

7 जुलाई 2020

रिचा दुबे, कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा को लेकर एक और सच आया समाने, सपा से है कनेक्शन

7 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे और उसकी मां सरला दुबे
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की मां ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियाें पर लगाए संगीन आरोप, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

7 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास को बचाने के लिए रिचा के इस कदम से पीछे हट जाती थी पुलिस, एनकाउंटर से भी बचाया

7 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रिचा दुबे, कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे
रिचा दुबे, कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
बेटे और पत्नी के साथ विकास दुबे
बेटे और पत्नी के साथ विकास दुबे - फोटो : अम
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व सांसद राजा राम पाल के साथ विकास दुबे
पूर्व सांसद राजा राम पाल के साथ विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे व पत्नी रिचा दुबे
विकास दुबे व पत्नी रिचा दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited