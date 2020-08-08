शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey incident: Semi automatic rifle was sold without the approval of the Governor

विकास दुबे कांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, राज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बगैर बेची गई थी सेमी ऑटोमैटिक राइफल

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 09:43 AM IST
कानपुर के बिकरू कांड की जांच में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का भाई दीपक जिस सेमी ऑटोमैटिक राइफल को रखता था, उसे नेशनल गन हाउस से खरीदा गया था। बगैर राज्यपाल की मंजूरी के गन हाउस मालिक ऐसी राइफल नहीं बेच सकता है। लिहाजा खरीदने वाले के साथ-साथ बेचने वाला भी दोषी है। जांच में गन हाउस मालिक भी शामिल हो गया है। जल्द उससे पूछताछ हो सकती है।

 
