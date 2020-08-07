वायरल ऑडियो में शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया, विनय तिवारी एसएसपी को देकर आया था पांच लाख

{"_id":"5f2d2a272a0879369c3673b7","slug":"martyr-co-devendra-mishra-told-in-viral-audio-vinay-tiwari-had-given-five-lakhs-to-ssp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2d2a272a0879369c3673b7","slug":"martyr-co-devendra-mishra-told-in-viral-audio-vinay-tiwari-had-given-five-lakhs-to-ssp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2d2a272a0879369c3673b7","slug":"martyr-co-devendra-mishra-told-in-viral-audio-vinay-tiwari-had-given-five-lakhs-to-ssp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2d2a272a0879369c3673b7","slug":"martyr-co-devendra-mishra-told-in-viral-audio-vinay-tiwari-had-given-five-lakhs-to-ssp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2d2a272a0879369c3673b7","slug":"martyr-co-devendra-mishra-told-in-viral-audio-vinay-tiwari-had-given-five-lakhs-to-ssp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला