शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Martyr CO Devendra Mishra told in viral audio, Vinay Tiwari had given five lakhs to SSP

वायरल ऑडियो में शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया, विनय तिवारी एसएसपी को देकर आया था पांच लाख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Aug 2020 03:58 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग से पुलिस अफसरों के बीच सांठगांठ और तनातनी का एक बार फिर खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें हुई बातचीत बिकरू में शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्र और एसपी ग्रामीण बृजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव के बीच की बताई जा रही है। ये ऑडियो बिकरू में दबिश से ठीक पहले का बताया जा रहा है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Agra

'मैं तुम्हें चाहती हूं, तुम भी मुझे चाहते हो न...' डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत की कहानी, पन्नों की जुबानी

7 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मंडल में कई नदियां बह रही हैं खतरे के निशान के ऊपर, 80 गांव बाढ़ से प्रभावित, देखें तस्वीरें

7 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
आईएएस टॉपर
Chandigarh

25 लाख के पैकेज की नौकरी छोड़कर IAS बने इस नौजवान के फार्मूले आपको कर देंगे हैरान

7 अगस्त 2020

MP College
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का अनोखा है ये कॉलेज, यहां प्रधानाचार्य साफ करते हैं शौचालय

7 अगस्त 2020

द्वारकाधीश में जन्माष्टमी पर कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
Janamashtami Special

द्वारकाधीश में जन्माष्टमी पर कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
मोहिनी तुली घर संभालने के साथ गार्डेनिंग का शौक भी करती हैं पूरा।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर की 'मोहिनी' का यह खास शौक बन गया जुनून, अब पूरा परिवार खुशी के हर मौके पर ऐसे मनाता है जश्न

7 अगस्त 2020

कान्हा श्रृंगार
Meerut

यूपी के मेरठ में कान्हा को ब्यूटी पार्लर ले जा रहे श्रद्धालु, जानकर आप भी कहेंगे 'गजब है'

7 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अपनी डांसिंग पार्टनर बेटियों के साथ मम्मियां।
Lucknow

इन मम्मियों के लिए बेटी से बढ़कर डांस पार्टनर कोई नहीं, अपने डांसिंग स्टेप्स से मचा दिया धमाल

7 अगस्त 2020

आगरा की महिला उद्यमी
Agra

अपराजिता: खुद अपना उद्योग खड़ा किया, औरों को भी दिया रोजगार, पढ़ें इन महिलाओं की सफलता की कहानी

7 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथी गोपाल सैनी ने जंगल से बरामद कराई लाइसेंसी राइफल, बोला जो भइया ने कहा वो हमने किया

7 अगस्त 2020

Cm yogi Adityanath (file)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने राम जन्मभूमि पूजन में निभाई खास भूमिका, यहां देखें इनकी 30 अनदेखी तस्वीरें

7 अगस्त 2020

द्वारकाधीश में जन्माष्टमी पर कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
Janamashtami Special

द्वारकाधीश में जन्माष्टमी पर कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अरुण जेटली, संगीता जेटली
Jammu

अरुण जेटली घर में पढ़ते थे जम्मू-कश्मीर का संविधान, पर इस प्लान से संगीता भी थीं अनजान

7 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत के मामले में नया मोड़, पिता ने कहा- हत्या का केस दर्ज कराएंगे

7 अगस्त 2020

भूमि पूजन
Lucknow

राम मंदिर: मुहूर्त का दोष मिटाने को पहले हुई थी वास्तु पूजा, कन्या लग्न व आयुष्मान योग में हुआ था अनुष्ठान

7 अगस्त 2020

lucknow murder and suicide
Lucknow

लखनऊ हत्या-आत्महत्या केस में बड़ा खुलासा, राहुल के परिजनों को हो गई थी वारदात की जानकारी

7 अगस्त 2020

lucknow murder and suicide
Lucknow

लखनऊ हत्या-आत्महत्या केस: राहुल ने खुदकुशी से पहले किया था इन्हें कॉल, कहा था-खुदकुशी कर रहा हूं...

7 अगस्त 2020

lucknow murder and suicide
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: प्रेमिका को कांटे से 80 बार गोदा, गला दबाकर सुलाया मौत की नींद, फिर खुद भी लगाई फांसी

7 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: पुलिस और एसटीएफ जांच में बड़ा खुलासा, विकास ने गुर्गों को खरीदकर दिए थे असलहे

7 अगस्त 2020

आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

Agra Weather Update: सूखा बीता सावन, अब भादों से उम्मीद, ताजनगरी में कम बरसे बदरा

7 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के पैर छूता था एसओ विनय तिवारी, ऑडियो में एक और खौफनाक साजिश का खुलासा

7 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एक और सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, अब ये शख्स आया रडार पर, होगा पूरे खेल का पर्दाफाश

7 अगस्त 2020

नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव
Agra

Krishna Janmashtami: नंदभवन में 11 अगस्त को मनाया जाएगा कान्हा का जन्मदिन, बधाई का दौर शुरू

7 अगस्त 2020

Navjot singh sidhu
Amritsar

क्या भाजपा में होगी सिद्धू दंपती की वापसी? पत्नी ने दिया बड़ा बयान, कयासबाजी तेज

7 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited