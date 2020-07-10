विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर पर उठ रहे ये 10 बड़े सवाल, जिनका नहीं किसी के पास जवाब

{"_id":"5f0825c4795de4203b02371d","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-news-many-questions-arising-in-the-vikas-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0825c4795de4203b02371d","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-news-many-questions-arising-in-the-vikas-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0825c4795de4203b02371d","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-news-many-questions-arising-in-the-vikas-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0825c4795de4203b02371d","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-news-many-questions-arising-in-the-vikas-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0825c4795de4203b02371d","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-news-many-questions-arising-in-the-vikas-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala