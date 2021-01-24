विज्ञापन
बिकरू कांड: एनकाउंटर में एसटीएफ, हमीरपुर व इटावा पुलिस को क्लीन चिट, मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच में दोनों एनकाउंटर सही पाए गए

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 10:05 AM IST
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के खास गुर्गों अमर और प्रवीण दुबे उर्फ बउआ का एनकाउंटर करने वाली एसटीएफ और हमीरपुर व इटावा पुलिस को मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच में क्लीन चिट मिल गई है। मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच में दोनों एनकाउंटर सही पाए गए हैं। दोनों जिलों के डीएम ने जांच रिपोर्ट शासन व न्यायिक आयोग को सौंप दी है।
