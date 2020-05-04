शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP Lockdown News in Hindi: see the condition of districts of up, UP Coronavirus news, UP Lockdown news

लॉकडाउन थ्री का पहला दिन, शराब की दुकानों में लगी भीड़, जानिए यूपी के कई शहरों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 03:00 PM IST
यूपी लॉकडाउन
1 of 8
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन का तीसरा चरण शुरू हो चुका है। तीसरे चरण में कुछ चीजों के लिए छूट दी गई। शराब की दुकानें खुलीं। यूपी के कई शहरों में सोमवार को लॉकडाउन का पूर्णतया पालन हुआ तो कई जगहों पर उल्लंघन भी हुआ। कानपुर देहात में शराब ठेकों पर पहले दिन ही हुजूम उमड़ा। यहां भीड़ नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठियां चलानी पड़ी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

lockdown meerut, vegitable, लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

घोर लापरवाही: पुलिस लाख करे सख्ती, इन्हें नहीं जान की परवाह, सब्जी और राशन साथ मुफ्त में घर ले जा रहे खतरा

4 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन
Lucknow

कहीं बेहद तमीज से शराब खरीदते नजर आए शराबी तो कहीं हुआ हंगामा, 41 दिन बाद दिखी चहल-पहल, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
शहीद कर्नल आशुतोष शर्मा और शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद
Jammu

आईएमए के दिनों से थी कर्नल आशुतोष और मेजर अनुज की दोस्ती, साथ पढ़े और शहादत भी साथ-साथ

4 मई 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

अब मरद लोग रोटी के साथै चोटी भी बनाना सीख जइहैं- राजू श्रीवास्तव

4 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

हजारों मजदूरों को लेकर गोरखपुर आई श्रमिक स्पेशल, लोगों ने ऐसे दिया सीएम योगी को धन्यवाद

4 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 3.0
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0 : 40 दिन बाद लॉकडाउन थ्री के पहले दिन खुलीं वाइन शॉप, लगी एक किमी. लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

स्टेशनरी शॉप।
Lucknow

लखनऊः स्टेशनरी कारोबारी परेशान, गोदामों में धरी रह गई 350 करोड़ रुपये की कॉपी-किताबें

4 मई 2020

शहीद की अंतिम विदाई
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में शहीद गोकर्ण सिंह का सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

4 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: गोरखपुर में शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें कोई खरीद रहा बोतल, कोई पूरी पेटी

4 मई 2020

kaushambi news
Kaushambi

कौशाम्बी: पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका, तीन की मौत, मचा कोहराम

4 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
सड़कों पर नजर आईं गाड़ियां
Chandigarh

कर्फ्यू हटते ही 'सिटी ब्यूटीफुल' में लौटी रौनक, दुकानें खुलीं और बाजारों में नजर आए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

शराब की दुकान पर लगी भीड़
Meerut

यूपी: शराब की दुकानें खुलीं नहीं कि लग गई 'शौकीनों' की भीड़, देखिए कैसा था नजारा

4 मई 2020

uttarakhand lockdown
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0: उत्तराखंड में मिली छूट तो सड़कों और बाजारों में लौटी रौनक, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर के कोंडली इलाके और दिल्ली के लक्ष्मी नगर की तस्वीरें
Delhi NCR

सुबह छह बजे से शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़, एक साथ कई पेटी खरीद रहे हैं लोग

4 मई 2020

शराब की दुकानों के शटर खुलने से पहले ही उमड़ी भीड़
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: शराब की दुकानों के शटर खुलने से पहले ही उमड़ी भीड़, लगी लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध मिला।
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में फिर मिला टैग लगा गिद्ध, जानिए क्या है इसका नेपाल कनेक्शन

4 मई 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन की उड़ रहीं धज्जियां
Kanpur

खरीद फरोख्त की अंधी दौड़ खींच रही मौत की ओर, आधी रात में सज रही सब्जी मंडी, संक्रमण काल में विचलित करतीं ये तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

हंदवाड़ा मुठभेड़
Jammu

आतंकियों के निशाने पर वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारी, 21-आरआर ने दो दशक में खोया दूसरा कमांडिंग अफसर

4 मई 2020

आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी: आज से फिर आंधी-बारिश की चेतावनी, अरब सागर से उठने वाली हवाओं से बदलेगा मौसम

4 मई 2020

गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
Agra

गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग, जमीन से उठती लपटों को देख दहशत में आए लोग

4 मई 2020

शादी की रस्मों के बीच दूल्हा-दुल्हन
Agra

लॉकडाउन में बाइक पर आया दूल्हा, ब्याह कर ले गया दुल्हनिया

4 मई 2020

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर पुष्पवर्षा
Agra

कोरोना से लड़ने वाले योद्धाओं को सेना का सलाम, आसमान से फूल बरसाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

3 मई 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी लाइन
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी लाइन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ बढ़ने पर पुलिस ने बंद कराई शराब की दुकान
भीड़ बढ़ने पर पुलिस ने बंद कराई शराब की दुकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी लॉकडाउन
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी लॉकडाउन
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़
शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited