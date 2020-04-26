Lockdown in kanpur: न कोरोना का खौफ न पुलिस के डंडों का, लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां उड़ातीं ये तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea52a1ba353255316036612","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in kanpur: \u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला