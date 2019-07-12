यूपी: मदरसे के छात्राें को स्टंप-बैट छीनकर युवकों ने पीटा, बोले 'जय श्रीराम का नारा लगवाना चाहते थे'

{"_id":"5d282fce8ebc3e6cbf3f456b","slug":"up-four-people-beaten-student-and-asked-for-jai-shriram-sloganeering","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u092a-\u092c\u0948\u091f \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 '\u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देर रात को भड़क उठा था मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर लोगों को समझाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद गलियों में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को घेरे खड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला