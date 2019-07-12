शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: Four people beaten student and asked for Jai Shriram sloganeering

यूपी: मदरसे के छात्राें को स्टंप-बैट छीनकर युवकों ने पीटा, बोले 'जय श्रीराम का नारा लगवाना चाहते थे'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 12:56 PM IST
मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव
1 of 6
मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव में जीआईसी मैदान में क्रिकेट खेल रहे मदरसे के छात्रों से चार युवकों ने मारपीट की। छात्रों का आरोप है कि युवक उन्हें जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाने को कह रहे थे। इंकार करने पर मारपीट की। खुद को बचाने के लिए भागे तो पथराव भी किया। पुलिस ने घायल छात्रों का मेडिकल कराया। मदरसा के प्रिसिंपल की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ मारपीट व गाली गलौज की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।

 
मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव
मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देर रात को भड़क उठा था मामला
देर रात को भड़क उठा था मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर लोगों को समझाती पुलिस
मौके पर लोगों को समझाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद गलियों में पसरा सन्नाटा
घटना के बाद गलियों में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को घेरे खड़े लोग
पुलिस को घेरे खड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
