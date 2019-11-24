शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Unnao scandal: misdeed victim's witness attacked

उन्नाव कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह पर हमला

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 12:19 AM IST
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह को मारने की कोशिश
1 of 6
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह को मारने की कोशिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के साथ 28 जुलाई को रायबरेली जिले में हुए सड़क हादसे में खुद को प्रमुख गवाह बताने वाले नवाबगंज पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख की कार में ट्रक की टक्कर साजिश थी या हादसा। पुष्टि करने के लिए उन्नाव फॉरेंसिक टीम ने घटना की जांच की।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
news in up up news hindi news news in hindi विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर kuldeep sengar news kuldeep sengar mla unnao kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एबीवीपी के अधिवेशन में विविध प्रांतों से आए कार्यकर्ता
Agra

एबीवीपी के अधिवेशन में विविध संस्कृति का संगम, तस्वीरों में देखें लघु भारत की जीवंत झांकी

25 नवंबर 2019

सांसद साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

साक्षी महाराज बोले, जनादेश का अपमान कर बेमेल शादी जैसा कदम उठाने जा रही थी शिवसेना, फिर कही ये बात

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बरात में घुसे बाइक सवारों ने बरसाईं अंधाधुंध गोलियां, दूल्हों के चाचा की मौत, छह घायल

24 नवंबर 2019

विद बीरबल इट्स पॉसिबल’ नाम के इस लाइव थिएटर शो
Kanpur

शहंशाह सलामत रहें...म्यूजिक के साथ शुरु हुआ 'विद बीरबल इट्स पॉसिबल', हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हुए बच्चे

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

डेंगू का प्रकोप कम करने के लिए 24 कुंडीय गायत्री महायज्ञ, 3000 दीपक प्रज्ज्वलित कर दी आहुतियां

24 नवंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के विद्यार्थी
Agra

'कश्मीर भारत का मुकुट है, इसे चमकना चाहिए', देश और दिल्ली से बढ़ीं 'जन्नत' की अपेक्षाएं

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

साप्ताहिक बाजार श्रीनगर
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकी धमकियों को दरकिनार कर संडे बाजार में उमड़े लोग, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-घाटी

24 नवंबर 2019

प्रेमी संग जाने की जिद पर अड़ी किशोरी सड़क पर जा बैठी
Hamirpur

प्रेमी संग जाने की जिद पर अड़ी किशोरी सड़क पर जा बैठी, बोली- कुछ भी कर लो रहेंगे तो उन्हीं के साथ

24 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
विज्ञापन
डाकू बबुली की पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली कोल की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे, मंदिर में रचाई शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2019

himachal weather report cold wave in keylong kalpa
Himachal Pradesh

केलांग-कल्पा में हाड़ कंपाने लगी ठंड, माइनस में पहुंचा न्यूनतम पारा

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
डेंगू का कहर
Kanpur

डेंगू का कहर: 'टाइगर' के डंक से 3 और मौतें, अब तक 138 की गई जान, तस्वीरों में देखें अस्पतालों का हाल

24 नवंबर 2019

गीतामृतम पढ़ रहे मुस्लिम बच्चे
Agra

ये सुलहकुल की नगरी है, मदरसे में सीख रहे संस्कृत भाषा, गीतामृतम पढ़ रहे मुस्लिम बच्चे

24 नवंबर 2019

पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया की सगाई।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: स्टार पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया ने की सगाई, संगीता फोगाट संग बांधी जीवन की डोर

24 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
Kanpur

प्रदूषण में कानपुर देश में दूसरे नंबर पर, इन शहरों की हवा सबसे खराब

24 नवंबर 2019

हादसे के शिकार लोग
Etah

कार हादसे में पांच जिंदा जलेः मां का करुण कंद्रन देख द्रवित हुए लोग, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

24 नवंबर 2019

अंडर-19 वर्ग में आगरा की कप्तान पूजा राजपूत का परिवार
Agra

बेटी जड़ रही थी छक्के-चौके, तब मां कर रही थी घरों में बर्तन साफ, भावुक कर देगी एक 'कप्तान' की कहानी

24 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

अगले सप्ताह घर से शेड्यूल चेक कर ही निकलें, कहीं आपकी भी ट्रेन तो नहीं है रद्द

24 नवंबर 2019

सड़क पर पिचका पड़ा ऑटो।
Chandigarh

बजरी से भरा ट्रक पलटा तो ऐसी हो गई ऑटो की हालत, ड्राइवर और सवारी के साथ हुआ बड़ा चमत्कार!

24 नवंबर 2019

रामदास आठवले
Kanpur

महाराष्ट्र में हमारी सरकार 30 नवंबर को बहुमत साबित करने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी- रामदास आठवले

24 नवंबर 2019

अखिलेश और डिंपल यादव
Etawah

अखिलेश-डिंपल की शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह, रोमांटिक फिल्म से कम नहीं है यूपी के पूर्व सीएम की लव स्टाेरी

24 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Jammu

मौसम के बदले मिजाज से जम्मू-कश्मीर में बढ़ी ठंड, बर्फबारी से ढक गईं पीर-पंजाल की चोटियां

24 नवंबर 2019

फैसले के प्रति सौंपते हुए
Lucknow

Ayodhya Verdict: रामलला को सौंपी सुप्रीम कोर्ट फैसले की प्रति, 'हमें यकीन था हम ही जीतेंगे'

24 नवंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह को मारने की कोशिश
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह को मारने की कोशिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक ने मारी थी गवाह की कार में टक्कर
ट्रक ने मारी थी गवाह की कार में टक्कर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जांच करती फारेंसिंक टीम
घटना की जांच करती फारेंसिंक टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीम ने जुटाए सबूत
टीम ने जुटाए सबूत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस की टीम
जांच करती पुलिस की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में शुरू हुआ 'ऑपरेशन लोटस', इन 4 नेताओं को नंबर जुटाने की जिम्मेदारी

सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सामने अब विधानसभा में फ्लोर टेस्ट पास करना बड़ी चुनौती है। लिहाजा सियासी खींचतान के बीच भाजपा ने ‘ऑपरेशन लोटस’ शुरू कर दिया है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

अशोक चव्हाण 1:58

महाराष्ट्र: अशोक चव्हाण का भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप, 'विधायकों को खरीदने की हो रही कोशिश'

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

'पानीपत' का नया गाना 'मन में शिवा' लॉन्च, इवेंट में शामिल हुए अर्जुन कपूर और कृति सेनन

24 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

मुंबई में हुई भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक, फ्लोर टेस्ट पर बनी रणनीति

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

परिणीति चोपड़ा सहित इन सितारों का हॉट अंदाज, दिशा पाटनी सैलून के बाहर बाहर हुईं स्पॉट

24 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited