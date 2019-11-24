उन्नाव कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह पर हमला

{"_id":"5ddabcb68ebc3e54eb2a8772","slug":"unnao-scandal-misdeed-victim-s-witness-attacked","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गवाह को मारने की कोशिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक ने मारी थी गवाह की कार में टक्कर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जांच करती फारेंसिंक टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीम ने जुटाए सबूत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला