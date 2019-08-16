शहर चुनें

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज के बिगड़े बोल, कांग्रेस शहीदों का अपमान करने वाली पार्टी, कही ये बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 10:20 PM IST
उन्नाव सांसद साक्षी महाराज
उन्नाव सांसद साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक बार फिर से उन्नाव के सांसद सच्चिदानंद हरि साक्षी के बोल बिगड़ गए। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही देश में चार बीबियां और 40 बच्चे वाली व्यवस्था समाप्त हो जाएगी। इसके संकेत देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लाल किले की प्राचीर से दिए गए अपने भाषण में दे दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कांग्रेसियों को देश वीर शहीदों को अपमानित करने वाला बताया। वह दिबियापुर में वीरांगना अवंतीबाई की जयंती पर सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे थे। 

 
सैफई में बच्ची से राखी बंधवाने के दौरान अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

इटावाः नए अवतार में दिखे अखिलेश यादव, मायावती-मोदी का किया जिक्र, इन मुद्दों पर सरकार पर किया हमला

16 अगस्त 2019

मृतक की मां
Kanpur

पुलिस की कैद में युवक की मौत के बाद परिजनों ने काटा बवाल, छह घंटे में सात बार पथराव कई लोग हुए घायल

16 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

धोनी ने पूरी की ट्रेनिंग, सुर्खियों में हैं माही की यह तस्वीरें, सच जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

16 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी ने शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

रक्षाबंधन पर प्रियंका गांधी ने उड़ेला राहुल पर प्यार, शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर जिसमें पहचानना मुश्किल

16 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की पहली पुण्यतिथिः उनकी जिंदगी के 6 राज, शादी की बात पर भरी सदन में दिया था जवाब

16 अगस्त 2019

अटलजी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

खाने के बेहद शौकीन थे अटलजी, हवाई जहाज से मंगवाते थे दूधिया बर्फी, इस दुकान की चाट भी रही पसंदीदा

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में इस तरह मनाया गया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नाचते और ढोल बजाते नजर आए पीएम मोदी के सांसद, तस्वीरों में देखें घाटी का नजारा

15 अगस्त 2019

नशे में धुत सिपाही
Lucknow

खाकी फिर शर्मसारः नशे में धुत सिपाही की करतूत, पीकर नाका थाने के पास पड़ा रहा, तस्वीरें

16 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आप को भी आता है गुस्सा तो इन नियमों को करें फॉलो, होगा फायदेमंद

16 अगस्त 2019

bagwal stone war in devidhura on raksha bandhan
Dehradun

देवभूमि के देवीधुरा में खेला गया युद्ध, 30 हजार से ज्यादा लोग बने साक्षी, 122 रणबांकुरे घायल

16 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
faridabad theft
Delhi NCR

चोरी करने आए चोरों ने परिवार समेत कुत्ते को किया बेहोश, फिर दिया वारदात को अंजाम

16 अगस्त 2019

कवि सम्मेलन
Meerut

मां तुझे प्रणाम: कवि सम्मेलन में गूंजा कश्मीर-370 मुद्दा, कवियों ने भरा देशभक्ति का जोश, तस्वीरें

16 अगस्त 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

51 साल के हुए केजरीवाल, पीएम मोदी से लेकर फिल्मी सितारों तक सबने दी बधाई

16 अगस्त 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

शेर-ए-कश्मीर स्टेडियम में राज्यपाल ने फहराया तिरंगा, आज देश की नजर घाटी पर

15 अगस्त 2019

साल 1992 में मुरली मनोहर जोशी और नरेन्द्र मोदी श्रीनगर के लाल चौक पर झंडा फहराते हुए
Jammu

29 साल पहले के मोदी और आज के प्रधानमंत्री में इतना है फर्क, देखिए कश्मीर से उनकी मोहब्बत

15 अगस्त 2019

सुधा शुक्ला और हेना उप्रेती
Lucknow

मिलिए आजादी के गवाह रहे लोगों से जिन्होंने अंग्रेजी शासन देखा, ...और सुनाए उस दौर के कुछ रोचक किस्से

16 अगस्त 2019

अटलजी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बोलने की कला में माहिर थे अटल जी, अप्रिय शब्दों को भी मधुर ढंग से कहना उनकी अनूठी शैली रही

16 अगस्त 2019

independence day 2019 Haj pilgrims from Haridwar waved national flag in Saudi Arabia
Dehradun

देशभक्ति की मिसालः हरिद्वार के हज यात्रियों ने सऊदी अरब में लहराया तिरंगा, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी।
Jammu

कुछ ऐसे कायम रहा अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की जिंदगी में '13 नंबर' का रहस्य, यादगार किस्से और तस्वीरें

16 अगस्त 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Meerut

यूपी: आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले जोड़े, ऑनलाइन चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, फोटो भेजकर बुलाते थे ग्राहक

14 अगस्त 2019

dcp vikram kapoor
Delhi NCR

रिटायरमेंट से एक साल पहले डीसीपी ने मुंह में बंदूक डाल दबाया ट्रिगर, तस्वीरों में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

14 अगस्त 2019

अपने बेटे के साथ शांति तड़वी
Agra

भीड़ हिंसा की शिकार शांति तड़वी को 10 साल बाद मिला परिवार, यूपी पुलिस बनी मददगार

16 अगस्त 2019

जब घायल युवक को देख दौड़ पड़े शिवराज सिंह चौहान

सड़क पर मिला हादसे में घायल युवक तो पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान जुट पड़े मदद में। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:48

हवाई कंपनियों ने 23 अगस्त तक श्रीनगर की उड़ानें रद्द कीं, सुरक्षा कारणों का दिया हवाला

16 अगस्त 2019

भारी बारिश 1:10

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच में हादसा, नहर में जल स्तर बढ़ने के कारण अस्थायी दुकानें बहीं

16 अगस्त 2019

क्रिकेट 3:01

विश्व कप में हार के बावजूद रवि शास्त्री आखिर क्यों फिर से चुने गए टीम इंडिया के कोच?

16 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 6:07

आजादी के बाद भी अपनी जिद के कारण आजाद नहीं हुई थीं ये रियासतें

16 अगस्त 2019

