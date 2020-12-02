शहर चुनें
चाहत इस कदर बढ़ी कि देवर-भाभी ने चुनी मौत, सुसाइड से पहले मंगेतर को बताने गया था दिल का हर राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 03:32 PM IST
देवर-भाभी ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान
देवर-भाभी ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर जिले में गाजीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लमहेटा गांव में एक ही फंदे में देवर और भाभी के शव लटकते मिले। मंगलवार सुबह परिजनों ने कमरे का दरवाजा खोला तो दोनों के शव साड़ी से बने फंदे से लटक रहे थे।

पुलिस के अनुसार देवर और भाभी में प्रेम प्रसंग था, देवर की शादी तय हो जाने से दोनों अवसाद में थे। दोनों के रिश्ते किसी से छिपे नहीं थे। शादी तय होने के बाद रिश्तों में दरार आना तय था। शायद इसी वजह से मंगेतर को भी सबकुछ बताने के लिए राममिलन उसके गांव गया था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

