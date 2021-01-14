बिकरू कांड में फंसे दो सीओ के बयान दर्ज, खुद को बताया निर्दोष, शस्त्र लाइसेंस बनवाने में पाए गए हैं दोषी

{"_id":"60002d528ebc3e34672c3c9b","slug":"two-co-statements-stuck-in-bikru-scandal-recorded-told-themselves-innocent-found-guilty-in-making-arms-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0937, \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"60002d528ebc3e34672c3c9b","slug":"two-co-statements-stuck-in-bikru-scandal-recorded-told-themselves-innocent-found-guilty-in-making-arms-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0937, \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"60002d528ebc3e34672c3c9b","slug":"two-co-statements-stuck-in-bikru-scandal-recorded-told-themselves-innocent-found-guilty-in-making-arms-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0937, \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"60002d528ebc3e34672c3c9b","slug":"two-co-statements-stuck-in-bikru-scandal-recorded-told-themselves-innocent-found-guilty-in-making-arms-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0937, \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"60002d528ebc3e34672c3c9b","slug":"two-co-statements-stuck-in-bikru-scandal-recorded-told-themselves-innocent-found-guilty-in-making-arms-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0937, \u0936\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू कांड में शहीद सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला