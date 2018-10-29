बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वायु प्रदूषण में एक बार फिर टॉप पर यूपी, 'जहरीली हवा' से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित है ये शहर
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 09:38 AM IST
वायु प्रदूषण में एक बार फिर यूपी टॉप पर है। सबसे ज्यादा हैरान कर देने वाली बात यह है कि देश के टॉप-10 सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में 8 उत्तर प्रदेश के हैं, जबकि कानपुर की हवा देश भर में सबसे जहरीली रही।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd6838dbdec224291204e03","slug":"top-polluted-city-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, '\u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.