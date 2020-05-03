शहर चुनें

यूपी: आज आधी रात से फिर आंधी-बारिश की चेतावनी, अरब सागर से उठने वाली हवाओं से बदलेगा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 07:05 PM IST
आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर और आसपास के जिलों बांदा, उन्नाव, कन्नौज, फतेहपुर, फर्रूखाबाद, जालौन, इटावा, हरदोई, हमीरपुर, औरैया, कानपुर देहात, महोबा, चित्रकूट का मौसम रविवार रात से फिर बदल सकता है। रात से हवा के कम दबाव वाला क्षेत्र बनना शुरू हो जाएगा।

 
आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
दिनभर छाए रहे बादल
दिनभर छाए रहे बादल
आंधी पानी के आसार
आंधी पानी के आसार
बारिश से फसलों को हो सकता है नुकसान
बारिश से फसलों को हो सकता है नुकसान
आंधी बारिश की चेतावनी
आंधी बारिश की चेतावनी
