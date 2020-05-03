लॉकडाउन में सिपाहियों ने मानसिक विक्षिप्त के छाती पर पैर रख बेरहमी से डंडों से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

{"_id":"5eaebc4c8ebc3e906a219097","slug":"police-constable-put-foot-on-chest-of-mentally-deranged-brutally-beaten","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मानसिक विक्षिप्त को पीटता पुलिसकर्मी
मानसिक बीमार युवक को लाठियों से पीटा
मानसिक विक्षिप्त रहम की भीख मांगता रहा
बीमार युवक को लाठियों से पीटा
एसएसपी ने सिपाही को निलंबित किया
