बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिविल सर्विसेज 2017 में तीन जिगरी दोस्तों ने मारी बाजी, बने आईएएस अफसर
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 04:00 PM IST
सिविल सर्विसेज 2017 में तीन जिगरी दोस्तों विशाल मिश्रा, साद मियां खान और गौरव विजयराम ने भी बाजी मारी है। नतीजे आते ही इनकी खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा। तीनों दोस्तों ने एक दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae5931b4f1c1b62098b728e","slug":"three-best-friends-became-ias-officers-in-civil-services-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.