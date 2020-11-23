सीबीआई के निशाने पर जेई से अश्लील वीडियो खरीदने वाले, रामभवन का विदेशों से कनेक्शन खंगालने में जुटी टीम

{"_id":"5fbb31e88ebc3e9bd646f62d","slug":"those-who-bought-pornographic-videos-from-je-under-the-target-of-cbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अवर अभियंता रामभवन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जेई
- फोटो : amar ujala