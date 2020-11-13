शहर चुनें
The then SSP Anant Dev suspended in the Bikru scandal

बिकरू कांड: आईपीएस अनंत देव को ले डूबा...एसओ को बचाना, जय से याराना और विकास दुब से दोस्ताना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 10:17 AM IST
बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव
बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव शुरू से ही सवालों के घेरे में रहे। चौबेपुर एसओ पर कार्रवाई से बचना और जय बाजपेई से याराना उन्हें लू डूबा। इतना ही नहीं विकास दुबे पर भी उन्होंने खूब नरमी दिखाई। एसआईटी ने अपनी जांच में इस बात का भी जिक्र किया है कि उन्होंने शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा की शिकायतों को भी नजरअंदाज किया।

 
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news jai bajpai

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव
बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड
बिकरू कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
अनंत देव तिवारी व जय वाजपेयी।
अनंत देव तिवारी व जय वाजपेयी। - फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर अनंत देव के साथ विकास का साथी जय
पूर्व एसएसपी कानपुर अनंत देव के साथ विकास का साथी जय - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे के करीबी जय का सटोरियों से कनेक्शन
विकास दुबे के करीबी जय का सटोरियों से कनेक्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
