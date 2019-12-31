शहर चुनें

The cold caused havoc in UP on the last day of the year

साल के आखिरी दिन यूपी में ठंड ने बरपाया कहर, माइनस जा सकता है पारा, तीन-चार को बारिश के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 09:26 PM IST
कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा
कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में लगातार गिर रहा पारा साल के अंतिम दिन शून्य पर जा पहुंचा। सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम विभाग ने न्यूनतम तापमान शून्य डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया। पिछले 48 साल के रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक 31 दिसंबर को इतनी ठंड कभी नहीं पड़ी।

 
कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा
कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से इंसानाें पर ही नहीं इन पर भी बरपा रही कहर
ठंड से इंसानाें पर ही नहीं इन पर भी बरपा रही कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे की वजह से लेट हो रहीं ट्रेनें
कोहरे की वजह से लेट हो रहीं ट्रेनें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल के आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसा था कोहरा
साल के आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसा था कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भीषण ठंड
कानपुर में भीषण ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
