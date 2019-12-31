साल के आखिरी दिन यूपी में ठंड ने बरपाया कहर, माइनस जा सकता है पारा, तीन-चार को बारिश के आसार

{"_id":"5e0b680a8ebc3e87a634148a","slug":"the-cold-caused-havoc-in-up-on-the-last-day-of-the-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928-\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे छाया कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से इंसानाें पर ही नहीं इन पर भी बरपा रही कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे की वजह से लेट हो रहीं ट्रेनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल के आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसा था कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भीषण ठंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला