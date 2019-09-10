शहर चुनें

उप चुनाव: भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने सपा-बसपा पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, अनुच्छेद 370 पर कही ये बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 07:32 PM IST
भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह
भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट पहुंचे भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने बेहद सधे अंदाज में सपा बसपा पर कटाक्ष किए। कई मुद्दों पर टालमटोल जवाब दिया जबकि यूपी की भाजपा सरकार के बारे में पूूछने पर कहा यह व्यक्तिगत रूप से ही बताया जाएगा अभी संगठन मजबूत करने व उपचुनाव की तैयारी हो रही है। दावा किया कि पूरे यूपी में मुख्यमंत्री योगी अच्छा काम कर रहें हैं।



 
swatantra dev singh up bjp government bjp government bjp government in up bjp government in india up news news in up hindi news political news political news up up political news yogi adityanath up cm cm yogi cm yogi adityanath
भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह
भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्रदेव सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जाते स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जाते स्वतंत्र देव सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यकर्ताओं से घिरे स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
कार्यकर्ताओं से घिरे स्वतंत्र देव सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वतंत्र देव सिंह भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
स्वतंत्र देव सिंह भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
