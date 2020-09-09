शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Sunday markets will open the doors to earnings

कानपुर: कमाई के द्वार खोलेंगे इतवार के बाजार, अब फिर लौटेगा व्यापार

न्यूज डेसक, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 03:09 PM IST
कानपुर
1 of 5
कानपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से करीब छह महीने बाद अब रविवार को भी बाजार खुल सकेंगे। 15 मार्च को आखिरी बार बाजार रविवार को खुले थे। अब 13 सितंबर से बाजार पहले की तरह खुलने जा रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
up news coronavirus corona update coronavirus news kanpur market market news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल
Agra

Lockdown खुला तो बढ़ने लगा प्रदूषण, प्रदेश का तीसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

9 सितंबर 2020

जन्मदिन पर हवाई फायरिंग
Delhi NCR

जन्मदिन पर प्रॉपर्टी डीलर के बेटे और उसके 5 साथियों ने की हवाई फायरिंग, वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो पहुंचे सलाखोंं के पीछे

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
ehradun latest news: old age woman professor killed in dehradun groud photos
Dehradun

घर में अकेली रहती थी बुजुर्ग प्रोफेसर महिला, हत्यारों ने उतार दिया मौत के घाट, तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

मरीज के परिजनों को खुद ही स्ट्रेचर और व्हील चेयर खींचनी पड़ रही है।
Meerut

आखिर क्यों नहीं सुधरता मेडिकल कॉलेज का हाल, फिर सामने आई बड़ी लापरवाही, देखिए तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें किस रत्न से दूर होंगी शारीरिक परेशानियां
gems recommendation

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें किस रत्न से दूर होंगी शारीरिक परेशानियां
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

पर्यावरण में 'अमृत' घोल रहे हैं ये हरियाली के रखवाले, तस्वीरों में देखें इनकी खूबसूरत बगिया

9 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय बाजपेई के गुर्गे ने अग्रिम जमानत के लिए दी अर्जी, अब गैंगस्टर के खिलाफ पुलिस कर रही ये तैयारी

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रैकेट संचालक, उसकी सास और कोलकाता की एक कॉलगर्ल गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

कानपुर: सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, संचालक गिरफ्तार, पत्नी भी कॉलगर्ल, व्हाट्सएप कॉलिंग पर होती थी बुकिंग

9 सितंबर 2020

शहीद जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

शहीद को अंतिम विदाई, सात महीने के बेटे ने नमन किया, पत्नी और पिता हाथ जोड़ बोले- गर्व है

9 सितंबर 2020

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
विज्ञापन
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
Agra

ऐतिहासिक स्मारक खुलने से पहले सजने लगे 'नन्हे ताजमहल', उत्साहित हैं हस्तशिल्पी, कोरोबार बढ़ने की उम्मीद

9 सितंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है ये बीमारी, विशेषज्ञों ने जताई चिंता

9 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें किस रत्न से दूर होंगी शारीरिक परेशानियां
gems recommendation

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें किस रत्न से दूर होंगी शारीरिक परेशानियां
दिल्ली मेट्रो: पिंक और ब्लू लाइन पर 171 दिन बाद दौड़ी मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

Delhi Metro: ब्लू और पिंक लाइनों पर 171 दिन की रुकावट के बाद दौड़ी मेट्रो, यात्री हुए खुश

9 सितंबर 2020

हत्यारोपी आर्यमन यादव।
Gorakhpur

जिम जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला और कर दी हत्या, फिर भीड़ ने किया खौफनाक अंत

9 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'मोरनी' को भी सुहाती है शिप्रा के बगिया की हरियाली, रजनीगंधा व रातरानी से महकती है इनकी बालकनी

9 सितंबर 2020

Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: बदमाशों का दुबई से कनेक्शन!, एक ने कहा था वहां मेरे भाई मुस्लिमों को...

9 सितंबर 2020

Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, पुलिस को अब चना बेचने वाली की तलाश, परिजन बोले...

9 सितंबर 2020

Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: आफताब के बेटे का बड़ा खुलासा, लूटपाट ही मकसद होता तो ये काम क्यों करते बदमाश?

9 सितंबर 2020

मयंक सग्गर और प्रद्युम्न गोयल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कोरोना काल में 22 वर्षीय छात्रों का कमाल, हासिल की 42-42 लाख पैकेज की नौकरी

9 सितंबर 2020

पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम 
Kanpur

यूपी: पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम, परिजनों का हाल देख ग्रामीण भी फूट-फूटकर रोए

9 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

9 सितंबर 2020

एक पहल पाठशाला में बच्चे
Agra

विश्व साक्षरता दिवस : अंधेरी गलियों में उजियारा, 15 वर्ष में 5500 से अधिक बच्चों को पढ़ाया

9 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Agra

'अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान' पाकर आत्मविश्वास से खिले विद्यार्थियों के चेहरे, सपनों को मिली उड़ान

9 सितंबर 2020

आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
Agra

आगराः 14 घंटे आग बुझाने में डटे रहे दमकल कर्मचारी, मालिक से मांगा जवाब कहा बाद में बताएंगे...

9 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर
कानपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर मार्केट
कानपुर मार्केट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर मार्केट
कानपुर मार्केट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर मार्केट
कानपुर मार्केट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर
कानपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited