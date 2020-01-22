शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Chitrakoot   SP leader body found in dam in chitrakoot

चित्रकूट: नौवें दिन बांध में ही उतराता मिला सपा नेता का शव, नहीं खोज पाई थी एसडीआरएफ टीम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 10:00 PM IST
नौवें दिन बांध में ही उतराता मिला सपा नेता का शव
नौवें दिन बांध में ही उतराता मिला सपा नेता का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट के भरतकूप में 14 जनवरी को भरतकूप थाना अंतर्गत बरुआ सागर बांध में पूर्व सदर ब्लाक प्रमुख के नाती व सपा नेता भरत दिवाकर का शव नौवें दिन 22 जनवरी की शाम को मिल गया। शव इसी बांध में ही मिला बस फर्क इतना रहा कि एसडीआरएफ से लेकर विशेषज्ञ मल्लाह तक उसे नहीं ढूंढ पाए। बाद में अपने आप शव पानी में उतराता मिला। सपा नेता के न मिलने से तरह तरह की चल रही अटकलों पर हमेशा के लिए विराम लग गया है। इस तरह कई दिनों से चल रहे इस घटना क्रम का पटाक्षेप भी हो गया। 

गौरतलब है कि बीते मंगलवार को सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मुलायम नगर निवासी सपा नेता भरत दिवाकर पत्नी नमिता उर्फ  मीनू की हत्या कर शव को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए भरतकूप थाना अंतर्गत बरुआ सागर बांध गया था। जहां नाविक रामसेवक केवट के सहयोग से नाव पर शव रख कर बांध के बीच में ले गए थे। शव फेंकते समय नाव पलटने से सपा नेता व नाविक भी पानी में जा गिरे थे।
 
double murder sp leader kannauj news up news
नौवें दिन बांध में ही उतराता मिला सपा नेता का शव
नौवें दिन बांध में ही उतराता मिला सपा नेता का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
