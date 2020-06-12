यूपी: छह साल के बच्चे का चेहरा कुचलकर हत्या, सुबह मिली खून से सनी लाश, बदहवास मां ने लगाया कुकर्म का आरोप

{"_id":"5ee38ee38ebc3e43082bd7bd","slug":"six-year-old-child-brutally-murdered-dead-body-found-in-the-morning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091b\u0939 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u092c\u0926\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद बदहवास खड़ी मां
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
मां से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस
खून से सनी मासूम की शर्ट
