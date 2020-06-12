तमिलनाडु से लौटा परिवार, न राशन मिला न मनरेगा में काम, भाईयों को भूख से बिलखता देख रो पड़ी बहन, बोली मेरा लैपटाप बेच दो

{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तमिलनाडु से लौटा प्रवासी श्रमिक परिवार के साथ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवासी मजदूर के परिवार को नहीं नसीब हो रहा एक टाइम का खाना
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर में नहीं जला चूल्हा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पेट भूखा पर चेहरे पर मुस्कान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खाने को नहीं मिल रहा खाना
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee3106e8ebc3e430d562497","slug":"lockdown-s-truth-seeing-the-brothers-crying-with-hunger-the-sister-said-sell-my-laptop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाईयाें को भूख से तड़पता देख बहन ने कहा मेरा लैपटाप बेच दो
- फोटो : amar ujala