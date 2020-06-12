शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   lockdown's truth: Seeing the brothers crying with hunger, the sister said, sell my laptop

तमिलनाडु से लौटा परिवार, न राशन मिला न मनरेगा में काम, भाईयों को भूख से बिलखता देख रो पड़ी बहन, बोली मेरा लैपटाप बेच दो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 11:18 AM IST
तमिलनाडु से लौटा प्रवासी श्रमिक परिवार के साथ
1 of 6
तमिलनाडु से लौटा प्रवासी श्रमिक परिवार के साथ - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए किए गए लॉकडाउन की मार गरीबों मजदूरों और प्रवासी श्रमिकों पर सबसे अधिक पड़ी है। दूसरे राज्यों से लौटे प्रवासी श्रमिकों को न काम मिल रहा है न पेट भरने के लिए खाना। बच्चे भूख से बिलखने के लिए मजबूर है। प्रवासियों को राशन और मनरेगा में काम भले ही कागजों में मिल रहा हो पर असल में कईयों के घरों में ताे चूल्हा भी नहीं जला है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kannauj news kannauj news in hindi kannauj corona news migrant workers migrant workers news migrant workers up migrant sold jwellery up migrant lockdown lockdown news lockdown extension lockdown update lockdown in india coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण: जेल गए 'मास्टर साहब', अब 'गुरुजी' की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

12 जून 2020

180 labourers arrived lucknow by flight and they thanked big B
Lucknow

मुंबई में फंसे 180 कामगार प्लेन से आए लखनऊ, खिले चेहरे, बिग बी को कहा शुक्रिया

12 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Safalta.com

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
Meerut

अनामिका शुक्ला के नाम पर फिर एक बड़ा खुलासा, वार्डन पर गिरी गाज, ये है पूरा मामला

12 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: मानसून आने तक नहीं मिलेगी गर्मी से निजात, जानिए गोरखपुर शहर के मौसम का हाल

12 जून 2020

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आसान आपकी सारी मुश्किलें, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
Free Kundli

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आसान आपकी सारी मुश्किलें, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के गोलघर को मिलेगी जाम से निजात, जानिए क्या-क्या होगा बदलाव, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जून 2020

ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

Grahan 2020: इस अमृत तत्व से बेअसर होगा ग्रहण का असर, जानिए कैसे करना है इसका उपयोग

12 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से निकल सकता है भारत-नेपाल सीमा विवाद का रास्ता, ये है बड़ी वजह

12 जून 2020

Sri prakash Shukla
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का वह डॉन, जिसने 25 साल की उम्र में सीएम को मारने की ली थी सुपारी

12 जून 2020

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Safalta.com

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
विज्ञापन
संत कबीर दास।
Gorakhpur

इस नदी को 'अमिया' कहकर पुकारते थे संत कबीर, रोचक है इसकी कहानी

12 जून 2020

Army jawan of Punjab's Batala shaheed In Jammu and Kashmir
Chandigarh

शहादत से पहले जवान की आखिरी कॉल, बच्चों की फोटो देखने की थी ख्वाहिश, सैल्यूट कर मां ने दी अंतिम विदाई

12 जून 2020

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आसान आपकी सारी मुश्किलें, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
Free Kundli

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आसान आपकी सारी मुश्किलें, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: दो कोरोना संक्रमित समेत तीन की मौत, तीन नए पॉजिटिव मिले

12 जून 2020

एमआर की हत्या
Meerut

एमआर की हत्या के बाद परिवार में पसरा मातम, सीने में लगी गोली ने बुझा दिया घर का चिराग

12 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में जिला न्यायालय परिसर भी बना हॉटस्पॉट, न्यायिक कार्य स्थगित, अगले आदेश तक बंद रहेगी अदालत

12 जून 2020

मास्क पहनकर एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते वर-वधू
Agra

सात फेरों संग निभाई कोविड-19 की 'गाइड लाइन', एकदूजे के हुए वर-वधू, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जून 2020

अमिताभ
Prayagraj

बिग बी ने दूसरे दिन भी 191 कामगारों को फ्लाइट से भेजा प्रयागराज, एयरपोर्ट पर उतरने के बाद मजदूर बोले शुक्रिया अमिताभ

12 जून 2020

हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम व एसपी
Agra

कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा सौ के पार, दिल्ली से इलाज कराकर लौटे परिवार के तीन सदस्य पॉजिटिव

12 जून 2020

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण में हुआ 'राज' का पर्दाफाश, फर्जीवाड़े का असली मास्टरमाइंड है 'गुरुजी'

12 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

11 जून 2020

teacher
Prayagraj

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्तीः हरकत में आई एसटीएफ पहुंची सोरांव, कब्जे में लिए दस्तावेज

11 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः पूरे शहर में छाया टिड्डियों का आतंक, छतों पर खड़े होकर लोग मचाते रहे शोर, पीटी गई थाली, फोड़े गए पटाखे, देखें तस्वीरें

11 जून 2020

राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल
Gorakhpur

रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल: भारत का वह क्रांतिकारी जिसने अपनी लिखी किताबों को बेचकर खरीदा था हथियार

11 जून 2020

राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल
Gorakhpur

जयंती विशेष:रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल ने फांसी से तीन दिन पहले इस जेल में पूरी की थी आत्मकथा

11 जून 2020

तमिलनाडु से लौटा प्रवासी श्रमिक परिवार के साथ
तमिलनाडु से लौटा प्रवासी श्रमिक परिवार के साथ - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रवासी मजदूर के परिवार को नहीं नसीब हो रहा एक टाइम का खाना
प्रवासी मजदूर के परिवार को नहीं नसीब हो रहा एक टाइम का खाना - फोटो : amar ujala
घर में नहीं जला चूल्हा
घर में नहीं जला चूल्हा - फोटो : amar ujala
पेट भूखा पर चेहरे पर मुस्कान
पेट भूखा पर चेहरे पर मुस्कान - फोटो : amar ujala
खाने को नहीं मिल रहा खाना
खाने को नहीं मिल रहा खाना - फोटो : amar ujala
भाईयाें को भूख से तड़पता देख बहन ने कहा मेरा लैपटाप बेच दो
भाईयाें को भूख से तड़पता देख बहन ने कहा मेरा लैपटाप बेच दो - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited