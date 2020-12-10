शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   six people died in road accident, victims of the accident told the incident

छह की दर्दनाक मौत, कार में बैठे युवकों ने बयां की रोंगटे खड़े करने वाली दास्तां...एक नहीं, दो बार मौत को करीब से देखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 05:30 PM IST
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्द रात में भीड़भाड़ से बरात जनवासे पहुंची। कुछ वाहन आगे और पीछे चल रहे थे। कार के चालक ने कहा कि आगे खड़े ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक कर गाड़ी उसके आगे खड़ी कर देते हैं। चालक ने तेजी से कार को बढ़ाया, ब्रेक की जगह एक्सीलेटर पर उसका पैर पड़ गया। इससे तेज रफ्तार कार आगे रखे ड्रम को टक्कर मारते हुए गहरे कुएं जा गिरी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur mahoba uttar pradesh five bodies arrived died in road accident kanpur news up news mahoba news accident news road accident six people died

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

छतरपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Kanpur

मंगल हुआ अमंगल, पूरे गांव में मातम का माहौल, एक साथ गांव पहुंचे पांच शव, नम हुई हर आंख

9 दिसंबर 2020

मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

दर्दनाक हादसा: बरातियों से भरी कार कुएं में गिरी, दूल्हे के फूफा, चचेरे भाई समेत छह की मौत

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
लाहौल घाटी बर्फ से लकदक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: लाहौल की वादियां बर्फ से लकदक, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

10 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन में समर्थन देने पहुंचे रहे लोग।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन : दिल्ली को घेरने में जुटे किसान, लगातार बढ़ रही तादाद, कार-बाइक से पहुंच रहे परिवार

10 दिसंबर 2020

नौकरी में आ रही है बाधा ? त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन में कराएं तेलाभिषेक, समस्त परेशानियों का मिलेगा समाधान
Puja

नौकरी में आ रही है बाधा ? त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन में कराएं तेलाभिषेक, समस्त परेशानियों का मिलेगा समाधान
कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर।
Chandigarh

कृषि मंत्री की प्रेसवार्ता की 10 अहम बातें, बोले- लिखकर दे सकते हैं कि एमएसपी खत्म नहीं होगी

10 दिसंबर 2020

Murder news, man shot dead his wife in sharanpur after two love marrige
Meerut

चूल्हे पर खाना बना रही थी पत्नी, पति ने पहुंचकर बरसा दीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, लिया खौफनाक बदला

10 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फूलों से केसर अलग करते किसान परिवार
Jammu

यूएई के बाजार में धूम मचाने को तैयार कश्मीरी केसर, जानिए किसे कहते हैं केसर का शहर

10 दिसंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: आईजी के आदेश के बाद भी एक भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं, एसआईटी से मांगे दस्तावेज

10 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर आते ही सो गए थे बलशाली भीम, बन गया था बड़ा तालाब!

10 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

यहां आठ महीने में बदल गए इलाज के तौर-तरीके, विशेषज्ञों ने कहा- 'कोरोना ने सब बदल दिया'

10 दिसंबर 2020

नौकरी में आ रही है बाधा ? त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन में कराएं तेलाभिषेक, समस्त परेशानियों का मिलेगा समाधान
Puja

नौकरी में आ रही है बाधा ? त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन में कराएं तेलाभिषेक, समस्त परेशानियों का मिलेगा समाधान
ई कचरे से बनी कैंटीन
Dehradun

Uttarakhand: दुनिया के लिए खतरा बन रहा ई-कचरा, लेकिन देहरादून में हुआ ऐसा प्रयोग कि आप भी हो जाएंगे मुरीद, तस्वीरें

10 दिसंबर 2020

मोहाली में किसानों के लिए तैयार किया गया गाजर का हलवा।
Chandigarh

किसानों ने भेजा संदेश...हक लिए बिना नहीं लौटेंगे, कुछ इस अंदाज में निभाई जा रही है उनकी सेहत की जिम्मेदारी

10 दिसंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जिला विकास परिषद चुनाव
Jammu

डीडीसी चुनावः पांचवें चरण के मतदान में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, देखिए लोकतंत्र की जीत की तस्वीरें

10 दिसंबर 2020

IMA POP 2020
Dehradun

IMA POP 2020 : भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी में जांबाज कैडेटों के हैरतअंगेज कारनामे देख दंग रह गए दर्शक, तस्वीरें

10 दिसंबर 2020

नाई की मंडी
Agra

हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: जानिए शहर की नाई की मंडी का इतिहास

10 दिसंबर 2020

पालीवाल पार्क
Agra

अच्छी खबर: पालीवाल पार्क में पंचतत्व पाथवे पर करिए योगा, जल्द मिलेगी सुविधा, ये है खासियत

10 दिसंबर 2020

प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
Agra

Air Pollution: दमघोंटू हुई आगरा की हवा, दिसंबर में पहली बार खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंची वायु गुणवत्ता

10 दिसंबर 2020

Gorakhpur fog
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Fog: गोरखपुर में कोहरे के संग बढ़ी ठंड, कल से मिल सकती है राहत

10 दिसंबर 2020

Bulldozer on encroachment in Bhagat Singh market of Meerut, campaign on orders of High Court
Meerut

मेरठ के भगत सिंह मार्केट में अतिक्रमण पर चला बुलडोजर, व्यापारियों की आधिकारियों से नोकझोंक

10 दिसंबर 2020

Man murder his wife after two years of love marriage saharanpur news
Meerut

परिवार से लड़कर की थी लव मैरिज, दो साल में बिगड़े रिश्ते, खौफनाक तरीके से हुआ प्रेम कहानी का अंत

10 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा किला
Agra

जहां पनपी जहांगीर-नूरजहां की मोहब्बत...आगरा किले के मीना बाजार की संवर रही सूरत, देखें तस्वीरें

10 दिसंबर 2020

CM yogi
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने पीएम मोदी की जमकर की तारीफ, बोले- 'मजबूती से आगे बढ़ रहा देश'

10 दिसंबर 2020

मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छतरपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा
छतरपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कुएं में गिरी कार
इसी कुएं में गिरी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X