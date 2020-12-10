छह की दर्दनाक मौत, कार में बैठे युवकों ने बयां की रोंगटे खड़े करने वाली दास्तां...एक नहीं, दो बार मौत को करीब से देखा

{"_id":"5fd1fc4c8ebc3e3b590a0ef4","slug":"six-people-died-in-road-accident-victims-of-the-accident-told-the-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902...\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1fc4c8ebc3e3b590a0ef4","slug":"six-people-died-in-road-accident-victims-of-the-accident-told-the-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902...\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छतरपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1fc4c8ebc3e3b590a0ef4","slug":"six-people-died-in-road-accident-victims-of-the-accident-told-the-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902...\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1fc4c8ebc3e3b590a0ef4","slug":"six-people-died-in-road-accident-victims-of-the-accident-told-the-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902...\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1fc4c8ebc3e3b590a0ef4","slug":"six-people-died-in-road-accident-victims-of-the-accident-told-the-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902...\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कुएं में गिरी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला