PHOTOS: पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष, लाठीचार्ज पथराव, आंसू गैस के गोले दागे

{"_id":"5dd002088ebc3e54ff6bac13","slug":"six-hours-of-fierce-struggle-between-police-and-farmers-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937, \u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान को ले जाती पुलिस
पुलिस ने किसानों पर आंसू गैस के गोले दागे
पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष
