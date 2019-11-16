शहर चुनें

Six hours of fierce struggle between police and farmers in unnao

PHOTOS: पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष, लाठीचार्ज पथराव, आंसू गैस के गोले दागे

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 07:50 PM IST
पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष
1 of 7
पुलिस-किसानों के बीच सात घंटे तक चला भीषण संघर्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में शनिवार को किसानों और पुलिस के बीच छह घंटे तक भीषण संघर्ष चला। ट्रांसगंगा सिटी के लिए यूपीसीडा (उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरण) अधिग्रहित 1144 एकड़ भूमि पर यूपीसीडा के कब्जे का विरोध कर रहे किसानों और पुलिस के बीच जमकर बवाल हुआ। किसानों की ओर से किए गए पथराव पर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। किसानों ने अफसरों और पुलिस की ओर अपने सैकड़ों मवेशी भी छोड़े गए।
dispute in unnao police in unnao dispute between farmers and police farmers and police kanpur up news crime crime news kanpur news unnao news crime news up crime news kanpur unnao crime news farmer vs police police fight farmers fight
