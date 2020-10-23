शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड में आरोपी तत्कालीन चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी की दूसरी जमानत खारिज, जानिए क्या बोले जज...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 12:31 AM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में जेल में बंद चौबेपुर थाने के निलंबित तत्कालीन एसओ विनय तिवारी की शुक्रवार को दूसरी जमानत याचिका भी विशेष न्यायाधीश दस्यु प्रभावित कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी। अदालत ने जमानत न देने का प्रमुख आधार अपराध की गंभीर प्रकृति माना है। दो जुलाई को चौबेपुर थाने के बिकरू गांव में कुख्यात विकास दुबे ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर पुलिस टीम पर गोलियां बरसा दी थी।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
