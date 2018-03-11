शहर चुनें

यूपी के लड़के ने पीएम मोदी काे लिखा पत्र, बाेला बिजनेस नहीं करने देते यह लाेग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 01:11 PM IST
Sandeep Soni writes letter to PM Narendra Modi
यूपी के कानपुर से एक युवक ने पीएम माेदी काे पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की है कि बैंक वाले उसे व्यापार नहीं करने दे रहे हैं। उसने कई बार लाेन के लिए अावेदन किया पर बैंक ने हर बार उसे रिजेक्ट कर दिया। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला।

 

