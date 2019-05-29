शहर चुनें

नहीं चला सलमान का जादू...सीट तो छोड़िए मोदी लहर में अपने गांव में ही बुरी तरह हारा ये दिग्गज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 06:56 PM IST
मोदी लहर में सलमान खुर्शीद की बुरी हार
मोदी लहर में सलमान खुर्शीद की बुरी हार - फोटो : @narendramodi
लोकसभा 2019 के चुनाव में मोदी लहर में कई नेताओं को अपनी लाज बचानी मुश्किल पड़ गई। एक दिग्गज नेता अपने गांव के तीन बूथों में से दो पर बुरी तरह हार गया। एक बूथ पर ही उन्हें जीत मिली।
मोदी लहर में सलमान खुर्शीद की बुरी हार
मोदी लहर में सलमान खुर्शीद की बुरी हार - फोटो : @narendramodi
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद - फोटो : @salman7khurshid
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद
सलमान खुर्शीद ने मतदान किया
सलमान खुर्शीद ने मतदान किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
