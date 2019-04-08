शहर चुनें

Sakshi Maharaj big statements lok sabha election 2019

नामांकन के बाद साक्षी महाराज के 5 बड़े बयान, सपा प्रत्याशी का टिकट कटने पर कहा- जनता प्रतिशोध लेगी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 09:21 PM IST
साक्षी महाराज के नामांकन जुलूस में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री डा. दिनेश शर्मा
साक्षी महाराज के नामांकन जुलूस में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री डा. दिनेश शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा उम्मीदवार साक्षी महाराज ने राममंदिर मुद्दे पर फिर कांग्रेस को घेरा। सोमवार को भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र में राममंदिर मुद्दे को शामिल किए जाने संबंधी सवाल के जवाब में साक्षी महाराज ने कहा कि मंदिर क्या राहुल बनाएंगे या अखिलेश, मायावती। मंदिर साधु-संत ही बनाएंगे। भाजपा साधु-संतों का सम्मान करने वाली है। इसलिए मंदिर हम ही बनाएंगे।
साक्षी महाराज के नामांकन जुलूस में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री डा. दिनेश शर्मा
साक्षी महाराज के नामांकन जुलूस में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री डा. दिनेश शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साक्षी महाराज
साक्षी महाराज
साक्षी महाराज
साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने भरा नामांकन
भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने भरा नामांकन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद साक्षी महाराज
सांसद साक्षी महाराज
