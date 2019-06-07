राम मंदिर निर्माण पर मोदी कैबिनेट की मंत्री का आया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं 'बनने से कोई रोक नहीं पाएगा'

{"_id":"5cfa3e18bdec2206fc1281b0","slug":"sadhvi-niranjan-jyoti-statement-on-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902\u00a0'\u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकूट में साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति ने चित्रकूट में किए श्रीराम के दर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति ने आरती में हिस्सा लिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति ने टेका माथा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला