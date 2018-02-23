बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9030734f1c1bb5568b57e7","slug":"robber-babuli-gang-became-high-tech","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0915?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल गैंग के हाईटेक होने की गवाह हैं ये चीजें, डायरी में माननीयों के नाम से क्या है ताल्लुक?
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 08:59 PM IST
यूपी के चित्रकूट में साढ़े पांच लाख के इनामी डाकू बबुली कोल से हुई मुठभेड़ में मिले उपकरण से यह बात साबित हो रही है कि गैंग इस समय हाईटेक हो गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9030734f1c1bb5568b57e7","slug":"robber-babuli-gang-became-high-tech","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0915?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9030734f1c1bb5568b57e7","slug":"robber-babuli-gang-became-high-tech","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0915?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9030734f1c1bb5568b57e7","slug":"robber-babuli-gang-became-high-tech","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0915?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9030734f1c1bb5568b57e7","slug":"robber-babuli-gang-became-high-tech","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0915?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.