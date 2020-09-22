शहर चुनें
चित्रकूट हादसा: पति-पत्नी समेत एक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की मौत, शवों को वाहन में रखते समय फूट-फूट कर रोए परिजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:25 PM IST
चित्रकूट हादसा
चित्रकूट हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट जिले में नयागांव थाना क्षेत्र के सती अनुसुईया मोड़ पर श्रद्धालुओं से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पलटने से मृत पांच में से चार सदस्य एक ही परिवार के थे। पति-पत्नी के अलावा मृत दंपती की भाभी व भतीजे की जान चली गई।

इस दर्दनाक घटना में 35 से अधिक श्रद्धालु घायल हो गए थे। मंगलवार को मृतकों के पांचों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद परिजन एक ही गाड़ी में अपने गांव फतेहपुर सरायहार ले गए। इस दौरान परिजन फूट-फूट कर रोते बिलखते रहे।
चित्रकूट हादसा
चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा
चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा
यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा
चित्रकूट हादसा
