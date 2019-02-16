बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि: इस बेटी का जज्बा और लोगों का खौलता खून बयां कर रहा है दर्द
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 07:24 PM IST
जम्मू के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए उन्नाव जिले के लाल अजीत कुमार आजाद का पार्थिव शरीर शनिवार सुबह जैसे ही लोक नगर पहुंचा वैसे ही हजारों की संख्या में मौजूद लोगों ने गगनभेदी नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। युवाओं ने जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा, अजीत तेरा नाम रहेगा नारा लगाया तो माहौल नम हो गया। इस दौरान लोगों ने पाकिस्तान के विरोध में भी नारे लगाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c68113cbdec22736c04d09c","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-martyr-s-funeral-and-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.