शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   pulwama terror attack martyr's Funeral and appeal to pm narendra modi

PHOTOS वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि: इस बेटी का जज्बा और लोगों का खौलता खून बयां कर रहा है दर्द

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 07:24 PM IST
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
1 of 30
जम्मू के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए उन्नाव जिले के लाल अजीत कुमार आजाद का पार्थिव शरीर शनिवार सुबह जैसे ही लोक नगर पहुंचा वैसे ही हजारों की संख्या में मौजूद लोगों ने गगनभेदी नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। युवाओं ने जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा, अजीत तेरा नाम रहेगा नारा लगाया तो माहौल नम हो गया। इस दौरान लोगों ने पाकिस्तान के विरोध में भी नारे लगाए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu and kashmir terror attack j&k terror attack martyr jammu kashmir pulwama news funeral jammu kashmir pulwama attack pulwama terrorist attack pulwama terrorist attack news pulwama terrorist attack hindi news pulwama hindi news pulwama pradeep singh yadav पुलवामा आतंकी हमला जम्मू कश्मीर आतंकी हमला पुलवामा भारत बंद
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife bids adieu to martyr Tilak Raj in Kangra Himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

16 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack martyr tilaraj mother demands from minister in himachal
Shimla

मंत्री को रोककर शहीद तिलक की मां ने रखी ऐसी मांग, गर्व से चौड़ा होगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का सीना

16 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
pulwama martyr
Delhi NCR

कश्मीर से केरल और असम से महाराष्ट्र तक, जहां-जहां निकला शहीदों का काफिला, बिछ गए फूल निकले आंसू

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack martyred ramesh yadav struggle story
Varanasi

शहीद के पिता ने नौकरी के लिए गिरवी रखी थी जमीन, बेटे ने कहा था- अगली बार आकर जमीन छुड़ाऊंगा

16 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
Pulwama terrorist attack CRPF Jawan Martyr Tilak Raj son story
Shimla

#Pulwama: मां के दूध के लिए बिलखता रहा शहीद तिलक का 22 दिन का लाल

16 फरवरी 2019

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

भरे मंच पर राहुल गांधी को महिला ने किया किस, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

16 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः आंखों से ओझल हुए वीर सपूत, इन माताओं का एक-एक आंसू पीएम मोदी से कह रहा ये बात

16 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#PulwamaAttack : शहीद की अंतिम दर्शन की ये तस्वीरें देख भर आएगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का दिल

16 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

PHOTOS: स्मृति ईरानी से लिपट कर रोई शहीद की पत्नी, छलक पड़े उनके भी आंसू

16 फरवरी 2019

बेटी सुप्रिया शहीद पिता प्रदीप को मुखाग्नि
Kanpur

PHOTOS: शहीद पिता प्रदीप को मुखाग्नि देते हुए बेहोश होकर गिरी बेटी, सुप्रिया को देख रोने लगे जवान

16 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
sakshi maharaj
Delhi NCR

शहीद के काफिले में शामिल साक्षी महाराज अपनी हरकत के लिए हुए ट्रोल, जानिए क्या है सच्चाई

16 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama Attack: शहीद ने दामाद से कहे थे ऐसे शब्द, पढ़कर देशभक्ति से भर जाएगा रोम-रोम

16 फरवरी 2019

Student leader of azamgarh want take revenge of pulwama attack
Varanasi

छात्र नेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा- मैं लूंगा पाक से बदला, पाकिस्तानी युवकों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terrorist Attack CRPF Jawan Martyr Tilak Raj was folk singer songs on you tube
Shimla

#Pulwama: बॉर्डर पर बंदूक थामने वाले तिलक को था गाने का शौक, यू-ट्यूब पर हिट थे उनके गाने

16 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मोहन लाल, चेहरा तक नहीं देख पाए परिजन, बेहद दुखद

16 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अंतिम विदाई: शहीद अमित और प्रदीप की शव यात्रा में गूंजे पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे, देखें तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: शहीद मोहनलाल का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, बेटी ने दिखाई बहादुरी, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

16 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: दर्द भी है गुस्सा भी, बोले..अब आतंकियों का अंत हो, कीमत चाहे जो चुकानी पड़े

16 फरवरी 2019

train 18
Delhi NCR

वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेसः उद्घाटन के 24 घंटे के अंदर ही आई तकनीकी खराबी, देखें तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2019

shamli jawan
Meerut

पुलवामा हमला: शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार में तीन घंटे की देरी, परिजनों ने रखी ये बड़ी मांग

16 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: शहीद श्याम बाबू के दशर्नों के लिए उमड़ पड़ी भीड़, स्मृति ईरानी रहीं मौजूद

16 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack martyred ramesh reached varanasi
Varanasi

शहीद रमेश के पिता ने कहा- नहीं जाऊंगा श्मशान घाट, ये है परिजनों के नाराजगी की वजह

16 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.